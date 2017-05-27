

From Stars Wars-themed jerseys to those modeled after Saved by the Bell, jersey nights are nothing new for baseball teams.

In Tacoma, the Triple-A Rainiers do it a little different.

Each year, the Seattle Mariners top affiliate turns the designing over to grade schoolers. Seriously, they let kids take a crack at designing what the players are going to wear.

“Our annual jersey design contest is a favorite of mine and our entire staff,” team president Aaron Artman said. “It’s a great way to engage with our youth and provide a fun opportunity for students. Tacoma Public Schools has done, and continues to do, great work in our community. We’re very proud to play a part in that.”

And the end result? Pretty awesome.

Have you seen the awesome kid designed Rainiers jersey? If you're going to be at @RainiersLand tonight say hello! We're on the concourse! pic.twitter.com/l95KaEJSvZ — Maegen Blue (@SoundsFunMom) May 27, 2017

This year’s jersey, complete with iconic Tacoma landmarks, was designed by a fifth grader and were worn during the Rainiers Friday night contest against the Fresno Grizzlies. The Grizzlies would beat the home team 8-7 in extra innings.

But, hey, those jerseys are pretty dope, right?