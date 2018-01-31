

Following their 2016 World Series win, the Chicago Cbus gifted 1908 to players (past and present), coaches, ownership, executives, front office associates, ballpark staff and other partners.

In 2005, the Cubs crosstown rivals won the World Series and Saturday, the White Sox gifted former player Ron Kittle a World Series ring.

“In all the excitement back then, part of the family was overlooked,” Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf said. “An injustice happened years ago, tonight that injustice is corrected.”

Kittle spent parts of eight seasons with the White Sox. In 1983, the fan favorite was named the American League Rookie of the Year after hitting 35 home runs (then a team record) and knocking in 100 runs.