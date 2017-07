What exactly is going on here?

Sammy Sosa has experimented with his skin several times over the last few years and while no one really knows what he’s been doing to himself (some have speculated he’s bleaching his skin…others have suggested “skin rejuvenation”), one thing is for certain, dude looks different.

This latest incarnation is a puzzler.

Sammy Sosa is deadass the color pink 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kwm2JjGeAa — JOHNNY RED (@JRED164) July 11, 2017

The former slugger popped up on ESPN prior to Tuesday night’s All-Star Game looking like a modern day Franken Berry.

Yikes.