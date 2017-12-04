

When it comes to athletes and reality shows…no sport has been as under-represented as Major League Baseball.

Shin-Soo Choo has joined the tiny fraternity of Major Leaguers (past and present) that have appeared on a reality television show. The Texas Rangers outfielder is one of the focal points on JTBC’s new reality show “Stranger”.

According to show listings, the program follows “Korean celebrities who settled down in a foreign country for different reasons”. Essentially, the show, which appears to be “The Truman Show” meets “Big Brother”, follows the day-to-day life of Choo, pianist Yekwon Sunwoo and actress Seo Min-jung.

“Choo was completely different from the baseball player image we had in mind,” the show’s producer said. “He’s very delicate and detail oriented. He cleans up his house by himself, and showed a lot of affection for his wife.”

You can watch the entire first episode of “Stranger” HERE…but I hope you understand Korean.