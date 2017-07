Nolan Ryan might be wearing a “T” cap on his Hall of Fame plaque, but Ivan Rodriguez is probably the first Texas Rangers player in the museum.

So on the eve of Pudge’s induction, current Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo honored the team’s longtime catcher by changing up his hosiery.

That’s right…that’s Choo wearing Pudge Rodriguez knee-high socks…and you can too thanks to Stance.