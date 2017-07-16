

Twenty years ago, Ila Borders made history when she became the first woman to win a men’s professional baseball game.

Saturday night in Sonoma, California…history was made again.

With seven innings of one-run ball, Stacy Piagno led her Stompers to a 16-1 victory over the Pittsburg Diamonds and, in the process, joined Borders as one of only three women to get a “W” against men.

Ice in @StacyPiagno's veins… Ice on her jersey pic.twitter.com/9Sdj1sEVi7 — Sonoma Stompers (@SonomaStompers) July 16, 2017

“It’s always a thought in your mind, especially in our situation coming in here as a female, can I really be successful? Can I go deep in the game?” Piagno said after the game. “I’m not just out here for a hoax. It proves to myself that yes, all the hard work can pay off and yes, I can be successful out here.”

Piagno and outfielder Kelsie Whitmore became the first female teammates to play on a co-ed men’s professional baseball team since the Eisenhower administration when they suited up for the Pacific Association team last July.

Oh, and “girl pitcher”? Step out of the 50s, Argus Courier.