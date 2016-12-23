With the acquisition of Chris Sale, the Boston Red Sox have had (so far) a pretty stellar offseason. So stellar, in fact, that they’re even getting compliments from the unlikeliest of sources.

“Boston is the Golden State Warriors of baseball now,” Brian Cashman said. “They’ve got their Durant and Green and Thompson and Curry.”

Call it high praise or, given how the Warriors ended their season this past June…call it reverse psychology. Either way, the New York Yankees general manager’s comments were not lost on Steph Curry.

“I like that comparison because the Red Sox are my favorite team,” the reigning league MVP said. “I was a free agent growing up in Charlotte. My brother (Seth, who plays guard for the Dallas Mavericks) picked the Yankees, so I picked the Red Sox. We got a little inner-city rivalry, which is good.”

Something tells me this is going to upset Curry’s buddies there in the Bay. Since being drafted by Golden State in 2009, the sharpshooting guard has been a fixture at both AT&T Park and the Oakland Coliseum.

You’ll recall, it wasn’t that long ago that Curry and his wife Ayesha popped up on the Kiss Cam during a Giants game.