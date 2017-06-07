

Brandon Phillips made his first trip back to Cincinnati Friday night and was not pleased to see the Reds have already handed out his old number.

“I still can’t believe that No. 4 — that someone’s wearing my number — I think that’s like a slap in my face, but it is what it is,” the current Atlanta Brave said. “I’m wearing Cincinnati on my chest and I’m always gonna be Mr. Cincinnati.”

Whether or not Phillips is “Mr. Cincinnati” is up for debate. Howeverm the man of the hour for the Reds is simple…it’s Scooter Gennett.

Not only is the 27-year-old the team’s starting second baseman (Phillips’ old position), but Gennett is also donning Phillips’ old number. And Tuesday night, dude made history by hitting four home runs in one game.

Here are TEN THINGS you might not have known about Gennett’s historic night.

1993

The first of Gennett’s four home runs was a grand slam. Meaning…the second baseman joins Mark Whiten as the only players with a grand slam in a four home game. The hard hittin’ outfielder hit his in 1993.

1,568

According to Statcast, the 5’10” Gennett’s four home runs traveled 1,568 feet. You’d need to line up 22.4 Gennett’s to equal that same distance.

57

Sure, it’s not sexy stat, but Gennett went 57 days from his last home run on April 11 to the first of his four Tuesday night. The longest homerless drought in dude’s 2016 campaign? 49 days.

17

With his four home runs, Gennett became just the 17th player to perform the feat…and the first since Josh Hamilton did it in 2012. By comparison, there have only been 23 perfect games thrown.

17

Gennett’s 17 total bases is also a new club record. The previous record holder was Walker Cooper who, in 1949, had 15.

10

Speaking of Walker Cooper, with 10 RBI, Gennett tied the former catcher’s mark for most RBI in a game for the Redlegs.

9.5%

Entering Tuesday night, Gennett had just 38 career home runs in parts of five seasons. Meaning…he hit 9.5% of his career bombs in one game. Coincidentally, Gennett also has the fewest number of career home runs of any of the other players to have accomplished the feat.

5

While it is far too early to predict how Gennett’s career will pan out, we do know that just five of the men to hit four home runs in a game are in the Hall of Fame. They are Ed Delahanty in 1896, Lou Gehrig (1932), Chuck Klein (1936), Willie Mays (1961) and Mike Schmidt(1976).

5

By going five-for-five, Gennett became the first player in Major League history to have five hits, four home runs and 10 RBIs in a game. He also joined Bobby Lowe, Mike Cameron, Rocky Colavito, Carlos Delgado, Lou Gehrig and Mike Schmidt as the only players to have hit each of their four home runs in consecutive order.

1