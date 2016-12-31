There’s something cool about the NHL’s annual Winter Classic.

Not only do we get to see outdoor hockey at a baseball stadium (or, in some cases, a football field)…but, often times, royalty from both sports get to meet.

Friday was one of those times.

This is what happens when The Wizard meets The Great One. pic.twitter.com/S3sCvHQZvQ — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 30, 2016

The St. Louis Blues square off against the rival Chicago Blackhawks Monday and, naturally, Ozzie Smith was on hand, decked out in a custom Cardinals hockey sweater, to greet the home team, check out goalie Carter Hutton’s mask and, in the process, say “hey” to Wayne Gretzky.

Now, if you’re wondering what Gretzky is doing in St. Louis, remember this…dude played 18 games for the Blues in 1996 before finishing up his career with the New York Rangers. Coincidentally, he’s also suiting up for the Alumni Game to be played on Saturday.