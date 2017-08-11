

By now, you’ve certainly heard all about the inaugural Players Weekend August 25-27.

If not, Major League Baseball is allowing players to wear nicknames on the back of their bright, colorful jerseys as well as a patch with the name of someone who helped get them to where they are. Then…the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off with all of the proceeds going to the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.

Pretty cool, right?

Unfortunately, some players are not capable of having fun. Some went with boring nicknames. Others went with their first names or their Twitter handles. Those completely void of any imagination (or friends?) just used their last name.

All that aside, most of the league embraced the idea and came up with some great aliases. And if all this reminds you at all of Rod Smart’s infamous XFL “He Hate Me” jersey…great. It should.

That was awesome.

So, without further fanfare…here are the best jerseys you’ll see during the MLB Players Weekend.

KYLE “COREY’S BROTHER” SEAGER

Corey’s older brother might be the winner. Sadly, the younger Seager only went with “SEAGER” on the back of his uni.

MAX “BLUE EYE” SCHERZER

Dude has one blue eye. ‘nuff said.

MANNY “MR. MIAMI” MACHADO

Not that anyone is keeping track, but Machado was actually born in Hialeah, Florida. That said, I always thought Pitbull was “Mr. Miami”.

ROBINSON “DON’T YOU KNOW” CANO

A sly reference to his days with the New York Yankees. Nice.

PETER “SLEDGE” MOYLAN and JASON “HAMMER” HAMMEL

Moylan and Hammel should never not be teammates.

BRAD “UNICORN” ZIEGLER

According to the pitcher, the “Unicorn” moniker refers to his lack of appearances in Spring Training.

DAVID “ASTRO’S DAD” PRICE

Famously, Price’s dog is named Astro.

SEUNG-HWAN “오승환” OH

Simply put, the St. Louis Cardinals hurler used his name in Korean. Pretty cool.

ERIC “NERD POWER” SOGARD

If you’ve seen the bespectacled reliever, you know why “nerd power” is very apropos.

AARON “A-A-RON” ALTHERR

Sadly, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder is injured and out until September. Still…love the uni. Love the name.

CARLOS “EL CARNICERO” TORRES

The. Butcher.

AUSTIN “AC” SLATER

A “Saved by the Bell” reference? You’re damn right.

AJ “SWEET LETTUCE” GRIFFIN

Dude has nice hair. What else is there to say?

TOMMY “TOMMY TWO TOWEL” HUNTER

No clue what it means…but it is awesome.

DISHONORABLE MENTION: WILL SMITH

You’re name is Will Smith and you go with “Smitty”? Call yourself “Willennium”, “Big Willy Styles” or, the obvious…”The Fresh Prince”. You lose, sir.