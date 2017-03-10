

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by master storyteller Andy Strasberg.

The former San Diego Padres executive tells the boys about that time he filled in for his buddy Ted Giannoulis (chicken costume and all), backflipping into the Hall of Fame with Ozzie Smith, his relationship with the late-Roger Maris, working on the Billy Crystal movie “61*” and getting Tony Gwynn his first TV commercial.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

The Incredible Story of the Friendship Between a Fan and His Hero

Roger Maris and Me

61* on IMDb.com

Thats Baseball: A one man, one act play by Andy Strasberg from andy strasberg on Vimeo.

ANDY’s BOOKS

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Out of the Park Baseball and The Sweet Spot – A Treasury of Baseball Stories.