

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Barry Levenson.

The curator and founder of the National Mustard Museum talks to the boys about how (and why) he started the museum, dispenses some advice on what mustard pairs the best with what tubed meat, shares his special relationship with former Milwaukee Brewers slugger Gorman Thomas and answers the age-old question…is a hot dog a sandwich.

Lastly, make sure you stick around for the Poupon U. fight song!

