This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Barry Levenson.
The curator and founder of the National Mustard Museum talks to the boys about how (and why) he started the museum, dispenses some advice on what mustard pairs the best with what tubed meat, shares his special relationship with former Milwaukee Brewers slugger Gorman Thomas and answers the age-old question…is a hot dog a sandwich.
Lastly, make sure you stick around for the Poupon U. fight song!
(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)
SHOW NOTES:
Mustard 101: Progressive Pop Quiz
Former Brewers slugger Gorman Thomas hawks his Stormin Sauce
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
- National Mustard Museum Official Website
- National Mustard Museum on Twitter
- National Mustard Museum on Facebook
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Sports Collectors Daily.