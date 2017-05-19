

This week, Shawn Anderson and Ralph Carhart (sitting in for Lou Olsen) are joined by Bob Kendrick.

The president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum returns to talk to the boys about the origin of the Kansas City Royals “Dressed to the Nines” game, Adam Jones’s recent $20,000 donation and gives an update on the efforts to save Buck O’Nel’s home.

Also, Ralph gives an update on The Hall Ball Project.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Today, Adam Jones (@SimplyAJ10) made a $20,000 personal donation to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/vkl7ooaCxv — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 13, 2017

Urban Youth Academy

Bob Motley, Last Surviving Negro League Ump, Recalls Baseball History

Ruling Over Monarchs, Giants, and Stars: True Tales of Breaking Barriers, Umpiring Baseball Legends, and Wild Adventures in the Negro Leagues

Negro Leagues Basball Museum announces 2017 ‘Hall of Game’ class

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Sports Collectors Daily and Teambrown Apparel.