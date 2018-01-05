

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by the always delightful Bob Kendrick.

The most recent member of the Three-Timers Club talks to the boys about the life and legacy of the late, great Mamie “Peanut” Johnson, educates Shawn as to who Rube Foster is and why he is one of the most important people in the history of the Negro Leagues and celebrates the inevitable Hall of Fame induction of longtime Atlanta Brave Chipper Jones.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Mamie ‘Peanut’ Johnson, hard-throwing woman in baseball’s Negro leagues, dies at 82

Mamie ‘Peanut’ Johnson Laid to Rest

A Strong Right Arm: The Story of Mamie “Peanut” Johnson

Penny Marshall to Direct Effa Manley Biopic

Rube Foster Hall of Fame Bio

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.