

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Guinness Book world record holder Brett Carow.

The “Ultimate Strat-O-Matic Fanatic” talks to the boys about his decades-long love affair with the iconic baseball board game, what possessed him to play it for 61-straight hours and shares the story behind the coolest cake a wife can buy her husband.

Oh, and the gang comes to the startling realization that Ozzie Smith might be immortal.

SHOW NOTES:

The Longest Marathon Playing A Board Game

Brett Carow Of River Falls, Wi. Crowned Ultimate Strat-O-Matic Fanatic

River Falls Native Named ‘Ultimate Strat-O-Matic Fanatic’

This week’s podcast was brought to you by The National Sports Collectors Convention and Teambrown Apparel.