

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen welcome Brian Kenny back to the podcast.

The MLB Network host (and HOVG Podcast favorite) talks to the boys about his guest spot on IFC’s “Brockmire”, breaks down 2017 storylines, reveals his pick for the worst baseball movie of all-time and etches in stone, his personal Baseball Mount Rushmore.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Brian Kenny, Tim Kurkjian and Jonah Kerri Discuss “Brockmire”

Seven Milestones to Watch for in 2017

BRIAN’s BASEBALL MOUNT RUSHMORE

BRIAN’S BOOK:

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by IFC and Out of the Park Baseball.