This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Brian Kenny.

The MLB Network host and author tells the boys about boxing alongside Mike Tyson, breaks down the 2017 Hall of Fame ballot, looks ahead to the Class of 2018, explains why “Major League 2” is better than its predecessor and, along with Lou, questions Shawn’s life choices.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES: Your browser does not support iframes.

Coop, 3 it is! Bagwell, Raines, Pudge elected to HOF

Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame Tracker

2018 #HOF

Chipper: Lock

Thome: Yep

Rolen: Nettles border

Jones: 6 win player/decade

Johan: 7th best live-ball ERA+

Vizquel: below line — Brian Kenny (@MrBrianKenny) January 20, 2017

Looking Ahead to the HOF Class of 2018

Bullpenning: Will it be Baseball’s Next Big Trend?

BRIAN’S BOOK:

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Out of the Park Baseball and Zack Hample.