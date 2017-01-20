Posted byon
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Brian Kenny.
The MLB Network host and author tells the boys about boxing alongside Mike Tyson, breaks down the 2017 Hall of Fame ballot, looks ahead to the Class of 2018, explains why “Major League 2” is better than its predecessor and, along with Lou, questions Shawn’s life choices.
SHOW NOTES:
Coop, 3 it is! Bagwell, Raines, Pudge elected to HOF
Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame Tracker
Looking Ahead to the HOF Class of 2018
Bullpenning: Will it be Baseball’s Next Big Trend?
