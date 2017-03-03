

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Bruce Prichard.

The host of the popular “Something to Wrestle with” podcast tells the boys all about what happened when Pete Rose ended up in the WWF/WWE (and, subsequently, their Hall of Fame) and how he’s the perfect heel, the relationship between Wade Boggs and “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig and who came up with the ill-fated Abe “Knuckleball” Schwartz gimmick.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Pete Rose WWE Hall of Fame Profile

Wade Boggs is the “Perfect” Inductor

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Sports Collectors Daily and Kings of Queens: Life Beyond Baseball with the ’86 Mets.