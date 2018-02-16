

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Cody Decker.

The longtime Minor Leaguer talks to the boys about Team Israel’s remarkable run during the 2017 World Baseball Classic, being part of the documentary “Heading Home”, the genesis of the Mensch on the Bench, pranking Jeff Francoeur and that time he did (or didn’t) play darts with filmmaker Jeremy Newberger following a robotics show in Japan.

These guys made a movie to be proud of. So happy to have been a part of it. pic.twitter.com/J9afkBrYHr — Cody Decker (@Decker6) February 12, 2018

Decker, Sterger on wild ride with Team Israel

Israel’s Mensch on the Bench mascot at World Baseball Classic

Cody Decker used Team Israel’s “Mensch on a Bench” to get into the carpool lane

