This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Cody Decker.
The longtime Minor Leaguer talks to the boys about Team Israel’s remarkable run during the 2017 World Baseball Classic, being part of the documentary “Heading Home”, the genesis of the Mensch on the Bench, pranking Jeff Francoeur and that time he did (or didn’t) play darts with filmmaker Jeremy Newberger following a robotics show in Japan.
