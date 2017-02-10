

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by former All-Star Dave Dravecky.

The big league pitcher-turned-author-turned motivational speaker tells the boys about his special friendship with Kevin Mitchell, what it’s like being a teammate of Tony Gwynn, the worst fans in baseball and of course, that horrific injury that ultimately ended his Major League career and meeting up with Tim Raines 27 years later.

