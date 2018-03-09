

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Denny McLain.

Major League Baseball’s last 30-game winner talks to the boys about the “Year of the Pitcher”, his love/hate relationship with former skipper Ted Williams (and how he thinks he would’ve fared against “The Splendid Splinter”), that time he was thrown off his Little League team and, lastly, shares his thoughts on working the talk show circuit as late night television’s preeminent organ player.

