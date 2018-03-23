

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Gar Ryness

The “Batting Stance Guy” returns to talk to the boys about the need for a great hype man, pulls the curtain back as to why he thinks he is so good at what he does, explains how Hunter Pence has become the new Kevin Youkilis, remembers the careers of players he thought were “can’t miss” Hall of Famers, shares that time he took batting practice at Yankee Stadium and, along the way, plenty of names are dropped. Among those names…the three most handsome men Shawn has even stood next to.

Lastly, Gar makes a plea to his friends Randy and Jason Sklar to join the podcast.

What do Major Leaguers think of @BattingStanceG's impressions? Well, he brought down the house—er, clubhouse—with his @RobinsonCano. pic.twitter.com/79xyTB1DfT — Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2018

Jeter Rickey medley. pic.twitter.com/T6oLwPhnCh — Batting Stance Guy (@BattingStanceG) March 10, 2018

