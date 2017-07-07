

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen remember Disco Demolition Night alongside Greg Pryor.

The only player in baseball to have participated in both Disco Demolition Night and the Pine Tar Incident talks to the boys about the events of July 12, 1979, the day he made Jimmy Piersall go crazy, describes what it was like being part of the circus surrounding Bo Jackson in 1986 and spills the beans on what he thinks is the worst baseball movie ever.

