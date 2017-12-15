

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by “Black Jack” himself…Jack McDowell.

The 1993 American League Cy Young Award winner talks to the boys about throwing inside (specifically the two batters he might have very much hit on purpose), steroid users in the Hall of Fame, the difference between coaching in the minor leagues versus college, reminisces on his lifetime in music and shares his most memorable concert experience.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Sox Take A Punch, Come Out Talking

Ex-MLB pitcher lashes out at ‘arrogant’ Hall of Fame voters who condemn PED users

Former MLB pitcher Jack McDowell hired to coach D-II team

Interview with Chin Music!

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Out of the Park Baseball and Teambrown Apparel.