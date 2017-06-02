

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jason Klein.

The Brandiose co-founder talks to the boys about what it takes to completely re-design the image of a baseball franchise, how he went from high school mascot to one of the most sought after minds in the Minors, shares a great story about friend of the pod, Ted (The Famous Chicken) Giannoulas and introduces Shawn to the most exciting vegetable he’s never heard of.

Grandiose designs sparks Brandiose Ball

Of Flying Squirrels and Yard Goats

We’re Going to Need a Bigger Boat: The Story Behind the Clearwater Threshers

Spokane Indians’ New Uniforms Have Team Name in Native Spokane Salish Language

Jicama Is Probably the Most Exciting Vegetable You’re Not Eating

