

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jay Jaffe.

The Cooperstown Casebook author talks to the boys about, naturally, the upcoming Hall of Fame announcement, why he thinks Lou Whitaker might still have a chance at Cooperstown, that time he took part in the famed Klements Sausage Race during a Milwaukee Brewers game and beer. So much beer.

SHOW NOTES:

3 Floyds Brewing Co.

Other Half Brewing Co.

Jaffe WAR Score system (JAWS)

Edgar Martinez is one of the Greatest Hitters of All-Time. It’s Time to Send Him to Cooperstown.

Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot Tracker

JAY’S BOOK

The Cooperstown Casebook: Who’s in the Baseball Hall of Fame, Who Should Be In, and Who Should Pack Their Plaques

