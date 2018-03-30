

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jeff Idelson

The president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum returns to talk to the boys about what’s new in Cooperstown and the growing anticipation for the Class of 2018 (and beyond!), shares the best Brad Ausmus story in the history of Brad Ausmus stories, explains what it is like hanging out with Bob Uecker and walks Shawn and Lou through the four “can’t miss” spots at The Hall and reveals his favorite museum pieces.

The @angels Brad Ausmus was drafted by the @yankees in '87. Went to @dartmouth. When I worked for NYY only way to reach him was on dorm pay phone. "BRAD! The Yankees are on the phone!" screamed a disbelieving dorm-mate. Teammate of @baseballhall 2018 Jim Thome & Trevor Hoffman. pic.twitter.com/s9awQBUvGG — Jeff Idelson (@HallofFamePrez) March 20, 2018

