

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined once again by Cooperstown mayor Jeff Katz.

The author-turned-mayor-turned author talks to the boys about Bill “The Spaceman” Lee ending up on his front porch during Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, how he became Mayor Quimby for the day and that chance encounter with Elvis Costello.

Lastly…what does Milwaukee Brewers playoff baseball have in common with U2 and Nirvana? You won’t know unless you listen to the entire podcast!

Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen is Selling his House

Plaques and Cards – An Induction 2017 Recap

Bill Lee, on my porch. pic.twitter.com/TtOcRc99QB — Split Season 1981 (@SplitSeason1981) July 30, 2017

Tim Raines took a moment during his Hall of Fame speech to thank Jonah Keri

Homer Simpson’s Baseball Hall of Fame honor isn’t unprecedented

