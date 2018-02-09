

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jeremy Newberger.

The filmmaker talks to the boys about his new documentary “Heading Home”, details covering the World Baseball Classic and why he and his partners decided to follow Team Israel, describes the fear of being in Israel during a terror attack and helps Shawn and Lou crack the code on what “Arrow”, “Lost” and “The Walking Dead” have in common.

Israel’s impact in baseball world portrayed in new documentary

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

Famous Jews in Baseball

Baseball’s 2017 Jewish Major Leaguers: A Who’s Who

JewishBaseballPlayer.com

