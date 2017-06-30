

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by 16-time Gold Glove Award winner Jim Kaat.

The 2015 Hall of Very Good inductee talks to the boys about his 60-plus years in baseball, reflects on his Hall of Fame chances, shares why he started Twitter (and who, from his era, would be a great follow), describes hitting the links in New Zealand and, naturally, gives Lou some golf advice.

SHOW NOTES:

60 years ago today Dick Wiencek signed me to a contract to PLAY professional baseball.Thanks Dick! It's been a great 60 year "vacation"!@MLB — Jim Kaat (@KaatJim) June 17, 2017

Best of New Zealand Golf

Talkin’ Baseball with Jim Kaat

Jim Kaat on the Hall of Fame: ‘I get a little cynical about it’

Hall of Fame’s Rule 5 Must Be Used to Make Tommy John and Jim Kaat Members

