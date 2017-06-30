This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by 16-time Gold Glove Award winner Jim Kaat.
The 2015 Hall of Very Good inductee talks to the boys about his 60-plus years in baseball, reflects on his Hall of Fame chances, shares why he started Twitter (and who, from his era, would be a great follow), describes hitting the links in New Zealand and, naturally, gives Lou some golf advice.
SHOW NOTES:
Talkin’ Baseball with Jim Kaat
Jim Kaat on the Hall of Fame: ‘I get a little cynical about it’
Hall of Fame’s Rule 5 Must Be Used to Make Tommy John and Jim Kaat Members
JIM’S BOOKS
- Still Pitching: Musings from the Mound and the Microphone
- If These Walls Could Talk: New York Yankees: Stories from the New York Yankees Dugout, Locker Room, and Press Box
