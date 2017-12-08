

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jody Avirgan.

The man behind ESPN Film’s acclaimed “30 for 30” podcast series talks to the boys about his love of both sports and politics (and which one he prefers), describes the type of stories they look to tell and shares the process of how that story goes from a simple pitch meeting to showing up in your podcast feed.

