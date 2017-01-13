This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Hall of Famer Johnny Bench.

The legendary catcher shares with the boys his thoughts about this year’s (potential) Hall of Fame class, his favorite things to do during his annual trip to Cooperstown, goes behind-the-scenes of the “Baseball Bunch” and speculates who should host a proposed re-boot of the popular program.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame Tracker

Binger hopes Johnny Bench museum will aid town’s economy

Baseball Legend Johnny Bench and Smithfield Foods launch new school app that will help save lives

What Your Fifth Grader Needs to Know

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by The Sweet Spot – A Treasury of Baseball Stories and Zack Hample.