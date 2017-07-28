

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Boston Red Sox organist Josh Kantor.

The Fenway Park “iron man” talks to the boys about gigging with The Baseball Project, his “side hustle” working at the “Harvard of the Northeast” and how he and a group of musician friends ended up on a cross country road trip with “the single most important musical instrument in the history of baseball”.

SHOW NOTES:

The Baseball Project

What’s in a Name?

The White Sox Are Selling Nancy Faust’s Organ

A Crew Of Midwest Musicians Moves Nancy Faust’s White Sox Practice Organ To Boston

