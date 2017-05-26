This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Julie DiCaro.
The attorney-turned sportswriter-turned radio host-turned Peabody Award winner tells the boys about how she deals with the haters online, shares her thoughts on the recent Ronnie Woo Woo-Chicago Cubs controversy and explains why “Tin Cup” is the worst baseball movie of all-time…and, yes, she knows it’s about golf.
Oh…did anyone mention Julie’s Peabody Award?
