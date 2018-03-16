Posted byon
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Kirsten Karbach.
The voice of the Clearwater Threshers talks to the boys about being one of baseball’s only female play-by-play announcers, reveals what her ultimate goal is, cheers the Philadelphia Phillies off season moves and, lastly, answers the age-old question…what is a thresher?
SHOW NOTES:
