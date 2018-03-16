

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Kirsten Karbach.

The voice of the Clearwater Threshers talks to the boys about being one of baseball’s only female play-by-play announcers, reveals what her ultimate goal is, cheers the Philadelphia Phillies off season moves and, lastly, answers the age-old question…what is a thresher?

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Clearwater Threshers on Twitter

Broadcaster Kirsten Karbach a Hit in Minors

Phillies Announcer Kirsten Karbach Focused on Job, Not History

Baseball’s Only Female Play-by-Play Announcer is a Rising Star

