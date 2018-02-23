

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Larry King.

The legendary broadcaster talks to the boys about his beloved Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, who he says is the most exciting player and the best player he’s ever seen play, who he likes watching now, gives his thoughts on suspected steroid users in the Hall of Fame and shares his excitement over his son Chance being drafted by the Chicago White Sox.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

