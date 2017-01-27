

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Matthew McGough.

The former New York Yankees batboy-turned-author tells the boys about his first day on the job with the Bronx Bombers, how his book changed the rules of being a batboy, his lasting relationship with Don Mattingly and working on the CBS show “Clubhouse”.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Bat Boy: Coming of Age with the New York Yankees

Opening Day 1992

‘Clubhouse’: CBS’s World-Class Series

