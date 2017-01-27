Posted byon
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Matthew McGough.
The former New York Yankees batboy-turned-author tells the boys about his first day on the job with the Bronx Bombers, how his book changed the rules of being a batboy, his lasting relationship with Don Mattingly and working on the CBS show “Clubhouse”.
(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)
SHOW NOTES:
Bat Boy: Coming of Age with the New York Yankees
‘Clubhouse’: CBS’s World-Class Series
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by The Sweet Spot – A Treasury of Baseball Stories and Sports Collectors Daily.