

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by actor Michael Rooker.

Mary Poppins himself tries to get the boys to root, root, root for the Cubbies, takes them behind-the scenes of “Eight Men Out”, spills the beans on who is the better baseball player (him or “Little Chuckie” Sheen), shares which role people recognize him from the most, explains why everyone likes his “Guardians of the Galaxy” character Yondu and, lastly, gives Shawn and Lou a taste of their own medicine by asking THEM questions!

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

‘Eight Men Out’: 25 Things You Didn’t Know About the Classic Baseball Drama

Chick Gandill’s Baseball-Reference Page

Michael Rooker’s Comic-Con Badge Says ‘Mary Poppins’

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.