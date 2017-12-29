

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Rich Grisham, TJ Lauerman and Kris Jardine.

The creative minds from Out of the Park Baseball talk to the boys about the history of their award-winning game, the recently completed Hall of Very Good Celebrity Tournament, reveal what’s next for OOTP 19 and explore Lou’s deep, personal hatred of a certain former Major Leaguer.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

