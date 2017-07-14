

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith.

The legendary shortstop and 13-time Gold Glove Award winner talks to the boys about the 25th anniversary of the legendary “Homer at the Bat” episode of “The Simpsons”, where his famous backflip came from, growing up in Southern California with Eddie Murray and the one team he would’ve liked to have played for.

Homer at the Bat Scores in Cooperstown

25 years after ‘Homer at the Bat,’ Homer Simpson is now a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame

Sports Of The Times; Ozzie Smith Hits It Big

Former Locke Greats Ozzie Smith and Eddie Murray Return to Watts

