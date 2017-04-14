

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Pete Rose Jr.

The son of baseball’s all-time hit king (and manager of the Wichita Wingnuts) talks to the boys about growing up at Riverfront Stadium, getting his first Major League hit at home in front of his dad, shares his love of WWE and reveals the one skill he wishes he had.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Pete Rose to be Inducted into Bobblehead Hall of Fame

Pete Rose Jr. is Wichita Wingnuts’ new manager

HOVG Minisode: WWE Hall of Famer Pete Rose

Claude VonStroke Presents The Birdhouse

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Out of the Park Baseball and Zack Hample.