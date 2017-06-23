

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Major League baseball uniform aficionado Phil Hecken.

The weekend editor (and “bench coach”) for the Uni Watch Blog talks to the boys about those hideous things the Arizona Diamondbacks are wearing, the best (and worst) uniforms in the Majors, why baseball needs to tone down their special jerseys and why 1969 might have been the greatest looking year on the diamond.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2016 Uniforms

Dressed to the Nines

Bill Henderson’s Game Worn Guide to MLB Jerseys

25 nicknames we’re really hoping to see on MLB jerseys during Players Weekend

NickNOBs and Snow Jobs: A Closer Look at the ’76 Braves

The Greatest Uni Year in Baseball

