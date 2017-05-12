

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by baseball historian Ralph Carhart.

The creator of The Hall Ball Project talks to the boys about the origin of his very unique endeavor (and how much longer he’ll be at it), spills the beans on which of the 317 Hall of Famers have been the most difficult to track down and shares the story of baseball legend Cristóbal Torriente.

SHOW NOTES:

With a Single Baseball, Seeking to Connect All 312 Hall of Famers

Man takes photo of baseball with every Hall of Famer, living or deceased

Cristóbal Torriente | Society for American Baseball Research

Negro Leagues Baseball Grave Marker Project

Museum of Funeral Customs

