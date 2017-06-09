

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by actor-turned-musician Scott Patterson.

The former “Gilmore Girls” star talks to the boys about his seven-year minor league baseball career, what it’s like going one-on-one against Don Mattingly, hanging out with Bobby Bonds, shares the advice Sandy Koufax gave him and previews the new EP from his band SMITHRADIO.

SHOW NOTES:

Scott’s Baseball-Reference Page

Out of the Bullpen

“Gilmore Girls” Luke Danes was once traded for Bob Watson

Famous (Again) ‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Scott Patterson Performs His New Hit Single

