

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Shane Obedzinski.

On the eve of the 25th anniversary of the iconic film “The Sandlot”, the actor-turned- restaurateur talks about his role as Tommy “Repeat” Timmons, whether or not he believes Benny was really safe at the end of the movie (SPOILER ALERT: Lou argues he wasn’t), the lastly legacy of Wendy Peffercorn, getting hit in the balls (sorry, Shane!) during practice and hanging out with James Earl Jones and, wait for it…BURT REYNOLDS!

