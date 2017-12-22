

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Steve Christmas.

St. Nick’s favorite former Major Leaguer talks to the boys about living with the last name Christmas, playing behind Hall of Fame catchers Johnny Bench and Carlton Fisk, how Tom Seaver got him traded, sharing a locker next to Lee Smith and his unlikely relationship with Rod Carew.



SHOW NOTES:

