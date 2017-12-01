

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Tabitha Soren.

The MTV News anchor-turned-photographer talks to the boys about going from being on-air in market 99 to 1, explains the genesis of her new book Fantasy Life, wonders if she can travel cross country with a bundle of bone spurs, reveals who she would like to be when she “grows up” and shares her odd relationship with for Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Davey Lopes.

SHOW NOTES:

Q&A with Tabitha Soren: Helping MTV’s Young Fans Access Politics

From MTV to NBC

I travelled to Pittsburgh w/ human bones in my carry-on.

Come to Silver Eye Photo in Pittsburgh tmrw at 6pm to find out why. pic.twitter.com/egMSUegeFI — tabitha soren (@tabithasoren) November 29, 2017

The Mütter Museum

Silver Eye Center for Photography

TABITHA’S BOOK

