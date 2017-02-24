

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by 2012 Hall of Very Good inductee Tommy John.

The should-be Hall of Famer tells the boys all about his chances at getting into Cooperstown, the injury that nearly ended his career, his relationship with the late-Frank Jobe (and why the doctor is one of the three most influential men in baseball history) and playing alongside Glenn Burke.

SHOW NOTES:

July 17, 1974 Boxscore

Tommy John on Baseball Hall of Fame: ‘I’m being held back’

Ten Facts About Tommy John’s Tommy John Surgery

Ten More Facts About Tommy John’s Tommy John Surgery

Does Dr. Frank Jobe Belong in the Hall of Fame?

Frank Jobe’s Hall of Fame Life Your browser does not support iframes.

