

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Tracy Reiner.

The longtime actress and activist talks to the boys about how she landed the role of Betty “Spaghetti” Horn in “A League of Their Own” (spoiler alert…it’s not how you think), what it was like working on the set of “Die Hard”, reminisces about the impact Carrie Fisher had on her life and, of course, shares what life is like growing up in “the circus”.

