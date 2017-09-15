Posted byon
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Zack Hample.
The three-time podcast guest returns to talk to the boys about snagging his 10,000th ball (and why he wanted to get it in Baltimore), the science behind getting a ball after the third out, shares what his mom thinks of his YouTube successes, reveals how much longer he thinks he can do what he does and (almost) ponders the existence of God.
(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)
SHOW NOTES:
Love And Baseball: Sports Dating Sites Help Fans Meet Their Matches Online
Urban Dictionary: Alabama Hot Pocket
Urban Dictionary: Cosby Sweater
ZACK’S BOOKS:
- How to Snag Major League Baseballs: More Than 100 Tested Tips That Really Work
- Watching Baseball Smarter: A Professional Fan’s Guide for Beginners, Semi-experts, and Deeply Serious Geeks
- The Baseball: Stunts, Scandals, and Secrets Beneath the Stitches
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by Zack Hample and Teambrown Apparel.