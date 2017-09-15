

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Zack Hample.

The three-time podcast guest returns to talk to the boys about snagging his 10,000th ball (and why he wanted to get it in Baltimore), the science behind getting a ball after the third out, shares what his mom thinks of his YouTube successes, reveals how much longer he thinks he can do what he does and (almost) ponders the existence of God.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Snagged my 10,000th lifetime baseball tonight at Camden Yards! Robinson Cano tossed it — the ball that ended the 2nd inning. #orioles pic.twitter.com/cucWOGRJ4t — Zack Hample (@zack_hample) August 30, 2017

Love And Baseball: Sports Dating Sites Help Fans Meet Their Matches Online

Urban Dictionary: Alabama Hot Pocket

Urban Dictionary: Cosby Sweater

ZACK’S BOOKS:

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Zack Hample and Teambrown Apparel.